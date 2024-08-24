Kyagulanyi says NUP still determined to punish Mpuuga

National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi says the party is planning to start proceedings to have the suspended Deputy President for Buganda, Mathias Mpuuga expelled. Kyagulanyi says the move follows comments made by Mpuuga following last week's High Court ruling that exonerated him from any criminal responsibility in receiving UGX 500 million in service awards, along with several other parliamentary commissioners. However, Kyagulanyi says the move to hand service awards to Mpuuga amounted to a failure in morals.