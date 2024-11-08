Kilak North MP Akol demands an apology from Zaake

Following Wednesday's choatic parliamentary sitting, Kilak North MP Anthony Akol has come out to explain the incident that saw him raining blows on Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, before demanding an apology from injured legislator. The two legislators had an altercation that saw the former descend several blows on his colleague as the house convened to consider the national Coffee Amendment Bill 2024 Akol has also expressed disappointment with the speaker's decision to suspend him over the incident, and is appealing against it. Benjamin Jumbe caught up with the legislator for his account of the Wednesday events.