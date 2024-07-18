KCCA to focus on infrastructure development for 2024-2025

The Kampala Capital City Authority plans to prioritize infrastructure development for the financial year 2024/2025. This will include completing at least 40 roads marked for rehabilitation, installing signals at 27 junctions across the city, and clearing and maintaining drainage channels. This was revealed this morning during a presentation of milestones achieved in the previous financial year and plans for the current one. KCCA also reported exceeding its revenue collection targets for 2024 by 11 percent, as reported by Baker Mulinde.