KCCA, Ham Group agree to halt Nakivubo Channel construction

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the Ham Group have reached an agreement to halt construction at the Nakivubo Channel, following an impasse earlier today. The two parties convened hours after the KCCA physical planning committee was blocked from delivering an order to stop further construction on the Jagura River Channel, situated next to Owino Market. Committee leaders argued that it is illegal for construction operators, led by Hamis Kiggundu (also known as Ham), to continue building in this area, citing severe adverse environmental effects. However, a resolution was reached during a meeting held at City Hall. Our reporters were on-site from the break of dawn, capturing the altercation as it unfolded.