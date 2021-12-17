KAYUNGA BY-ELECTION:Several opposition supporters arrested

Almost 90 people who were arrested during the Kayunga bye-elections have been arraigned in court on various electoral offences. They appeared before grade one magistrate Julian Agwang in Ntenjeru. According to Busujju County MP David Lukyamuzi , they were charged with different offences including disobeying presidential directives on curfew as well as performing a government task without permission. Those arrested included MPs Aloysius Mukasa of Lubaga South, Charles Tebandeke of Bbaale county in Kayunga and Ronald Balimwezo of Nakawa East constituency and other 85 members of the NUP. Most of the detainees were granted a non-cash bail following their appearance in court, and are expected to return for a mention in 3 weeks.