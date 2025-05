Kawempe North Election Petition: Nalukoola’s lawyers cross-examine Nambi’s witnesses

The election petition filed by NRM candidate Faridah Nambi challenging the victory of NUP’s Elias Luyimbaazi Nalukoola in the Kawempe North by-election resumed today for further hearing. Nalukoola's legal team today continued cross-examining witnesses presented by the petitioner. The court is expected to hear from the respondent, Nalukoola, tomorrow as he takes the stand for the same.