Kasangati elderly improve welfare through socialization

On December 14th, 1990, the United Nations General Assembly declared October 1st the International Day of Older Persons, observing it for the first time in 1991. The day is celebrated annually to recognize the contributions of older person and to examine issues that affect their lives. As we commemorate this year’s day of older persons, we look at a group of older persons in Kasangati town council, who have set up a team-based activity as a great way to socialize and overcome problems associated with aging.