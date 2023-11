Karamoja ministry to supply maize to hunger-stricken areas

The Ministry of Karamoja Affairs, in partnership with Namalu Prison Farm in Namalu sub-county, Nakapiripirit district, has produced 700 metric tons of maize. The ministry intends to start supplying this maize, which, according to Mary Gorreti Kitutu, the minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs, will be distributed in Abim, Karenga, Kotido, and Kaabong. These areas have been hit by hunger after wild animals destroyed residents' crops.