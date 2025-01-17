Kampala Woman MP Malende counts third month in hospital

For three months now Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende has been undergoing treatment at Nsambya Hospital where she was admitted following a scuffle at Parliament. The injuries were sustained during the controversial passing of bills rationalizing Uganda Coffee Development Authority back to the mother Ministry of Agriculture . As Raymond Tamale reports Malende faces health complications like shortness of breath, that have made it hard for her to continue with her job.