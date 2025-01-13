Judicial officers raise alarm over lack of explosive storage at court

Judicial officers at the International Crimes Division have decried the lack of a proper storage facility for explosive exhibits on their premises. The officials say they are now exposed to a high risk of a possible explosion should the government fail to provide sufficient storage facilities, which is affecting the rented court structure. The call came as they met the Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera, during his visit to the court premises for the ongoing three-day national court case census.