Joe Walker road safety campaign reaches Masaka

Joseph Beyanga now known as Joe walker and also the man behind the #StayInYourLane campaign reached Masaka on Thursday in his 320 Kilometer walk from Kampala to Bushenyi.The walk, themed ‘safe roads save lives’, aims at improving proper road usage through reducing accidents caused by reckless driving and careless road users. Beyanga and colleagues were flagged off for the walk Monday morning.