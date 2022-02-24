Jinja main hospital receives cardiac machine

Jinja Main regional hospital has received a cardiac machine that will help the hospital achieve some of its goals. For a long time, many with heart problems have been referred to Mulago hospital, but with the help of this telemetric machine donated by the camping Rotarians, we hope this machine will help the region. Irene Luwasi Nakanwagi, the chairperson of rotary campers, says they will donate 2 machines. One to Jinja hospital and another to Mbarara hospital