IUIU seeks to become 21st century learning centre

As the Islamic University In Uganda turns 34 years, it has been urged to turn to its alumni to expand it’s base and role in society. This comes at a time when the university is trying to cope with the post pandemic effects. Associate Professor Yasin Olumu, the Guest Speaker, urged alumni to market the university through their works as he was speaking at the first alumni dinner held at Hotel Africana on Sunday. Meanwhile the chief guest Rukia Nakadama, the third Deputy Prime Minister, urged the university to find sustainable sources of income apart from depending on tuition collected from students.