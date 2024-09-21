IUEA prepares to hold youth meet on work experience | ONE-ON-ONE

As interest in the petroleum sector rises with the approaching deadline for oil production, the International University of East Africa will host an International Youth Festival from October 4-5. This event will explore opportunities for young people to leverage existing infrastructure for personal and professional growth. To help us understand this initiative, we had Prof. Emeka Akaezua, Vice Chancellor of the International University of East Africa.