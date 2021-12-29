IPOD meeting postponed at President’s request

The IPOD summit of Secretary Generals of political parties leaders scheduled for today has been deferred to a later date. The meeting was set to be hosted by President Museveni as the current head of the NRM, was called off early today. According to the NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, the President asked for more time to analyse key proposals under their memorandum of understanding. Todwong also noted that the president had other important engagements to attend too yet the meeting needs more time to deliberate on key issues.