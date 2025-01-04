Industry experts weigh in on violence by artistes’ groups

The resurgence of gang culture in Uganda's music industry is taking a dangerous turn, with rising violence not only threatening rival groups but also putting the public at risk. Globally, gangsterism has long been associated with artists, particularly musicians. However, recent clashes between the crews of artists Pius Mayanja, also known as Pallaso, and Patrick Mulwana, known by his stage name Alien Skin, have brought this issue to the forefront, escalating into alarming acts of violence. Industry experts are now calling for immediate action to prevent this behavior from spiraling out of control any further, as Walter Mwesigye reports.