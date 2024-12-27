How one man helps the poor beat ghetto troubles

The ghettos or slums are often known for crime and poor livelihoods, and the uncertainty of life calls for better leadership to guide them through the difficult episodes. We traveled to Kawempe Division, a Kampala suburb, to uncover the story of the leader of a turf empire that has become famous for helping youths, especially from the Kawempe area. The story of Mustapha Bbosa is one of hope for the ghetto and perhaps the solution for uplifting ghetto life.