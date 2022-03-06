How a tragedy has spawned a fruitful venture in Kisiizi

Until the early 1990s, it was abominable for a Mukiga girl to get pregnant out of wedlock. The punishment for this so-called abomination would see her brother throw his pregnant sister down Kisiizi falls to meet her death. The chilling spectacle finally ended when one girl held onto the hands of her brother, resulting in the death of both, as they were hurled down the falls. As Edward Muhumuza reports, this chilling history has turned the 30 meter high falls into a major tourist attraction, with its revenue used to pay medical treatment for poor patients.