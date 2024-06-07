Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Primary six pupil killed at lover’s home, body burnt- police
  • 2 National Govt unveils Shs3b solar water project on Bussi Island
  • 3 National Muslims to celebrate Idd-ul-Adhuha on June 16   
  • 4 National President busts budget corruption syndicate
  • 5 National Concern over teen pregnancies in Sironko