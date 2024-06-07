High court sets trial date for suspects in Andrew Felix Kaweesi murder

Today, after seven years, the High Court's International Crimes Division has fixed a date to hear witness accounts in the murder of former police officer Andrew Felix Kaweesi. Kaweesi was shot dead in March 2017 as he left his home in Kampala, in the company of his driver and a bodyguard. Eight people were arrested, and accused of coordinating and carrying out the murder. They were charged with terrorism, murder, and aggravated robbery of a pistol. Despite being arrested in 2017, the accused persons’ charges were only confirmed on 16th April this year in a pre-trial hearing by Justice Alice Komuhangi. Six of the eight suspects are out on bail while one is on the run. The trial is set to begin on 5th August 2024.