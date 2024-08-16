Health Minister assures public on Monkeypox outbreak management

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, has urged Ugandans not to panic over the Monkeypox outbreak, assuring the public that her Ministry is well-prepared to manage the situation. Dr. Aceng mentioned that two patients have already been treated at Bwera in Kasese District and emphasized that the Central Government will take all necessary measures to protect Ugandans without disrupting daily routines and trade. The Minister of Health made these remarks while delivering a statement to MPs on the status of the Monkeypox outbreak in Uganda and the interventions being implemented by the Central Government to prevent the disease from spreading.