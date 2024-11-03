Government to close struggling orphanages, relocate children

The operators of Restoration Gateway, an orphanage in the Kiryandongo district, are having sleepless nights following reports that the government plans to close down child centers on the verge of collapse due to their inability to care for the children. According to the State Minister for Children’s Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, the orphanage is no longer capable of caring for the children after its donors withdrew support. Barugahara says the children in this facility will soon be relocated elsewhere. However, this comes at a time when many baby homes and orphanages are struggling.