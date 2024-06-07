Government finalizing new land policy to address land wrangles - Minister Nabakooba

The Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, has revealed that the government is finalizing a new land policy that will address the new waves of land wrangles and evictions in the country. Nabakooba noted that the current land policy, issued in 2013, does not capture some emerging land issues, leaving gaps in government efforts to handle land-related conflicts. Members of civil society organizations also want the government to address land issues affecting children, women, and PWDs in the proposed new land policy.