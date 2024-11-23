Government backs research protocols at Busitema university

The State Minister for Economic Monitoring, Beatrice Akello, has expressed confidence that Uganda can reduce the importation of drugs, which currently stands at 99%. This follows her visit to the Busitema University Department of Natural Products Research and Innovation Center, which was allocated over 5 billion shillings from the Innovation Fund to assess progress. Samuel Baker Obakiro, Principal Investigator at the Natural Products Research and Innovation Center, says they have produced medicines that can treat common illnesses such as flu, cough, COVID-19, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, and skin infections, but are calling for more training of scientists.