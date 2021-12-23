Government agrees on apex body for rice importation at Mutukula border

The government has assigned the Rice Agro business development foundation as the Apex body for rice importers at Mutukula one-stop border following numerous complaints from farmers on the infiltration of non-licensed actors in the business. This, they say, has affected the quality of rice imported and the cost of doing business. The Minister of East African affairs Rebecca Kadaga and the trade minister Harriet Mutabazi handed over the Assignment letters at a press conference.