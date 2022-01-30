Gov't weighs the risk of closing 17 projects

A list has emerged of seventeen risky externally financed projects, worth over one-point-two billion dollars, now underway, the government is considering cancelling them due to delays in disbursement of funds which will attract hefty interest. But MPs want parliament to carry out an inquiry into each project to appreciate the actual cost of the cancellation to the beneficiary communities. And, as Edward Muhumuza reports, the Kampala flyover and Busega-Mpigi Express Highway are among the listed projects.