Gov't to relocate Bulambuli landslide survivors to Bunambutye

The process of relocating people from the landslide-prone areas in Bulambuli is set to begin soon. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja says the government is committed to ensuring that people who live in dangerous escarpments in the Mt. Elgon region are relocated to save their lives. Recently, a landslide in Bulambuli District claimed 37 lives. The Bulambuli landslide survivors will be resettled in Bunambutye.