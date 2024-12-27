Good Samaritans support neglected children in Nansana

The festive season is always an opportunity for some to support the physically disadvantaged. Today, we meet the Baziwe Foundation, which has extended a helping hand to Doreak Childcare Uganda Centre in Nansana. The home cares for often abandoned autistic children, who today received several Christmas goodies to help them celebrate in style. According to Denis Mukasa Baziwe, these children are considered when selecting groups of needy people to support during the festive season.