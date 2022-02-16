Funeral announcer Jjemba reflects on social media, life changes

Godfrey Matte Jjemba rose to fame when his pictures, accompanied with hilarious captions, were widely shared on social media. A search for the man who reads announcements at village funerals showed that he lived in Mbulakate in Kayunga district. Of course, he was overwhelmed by the attention but since then, life for the Matte's has changed for the better. He now has new friends, new income-generating opportunities and his new house will soon be complete.