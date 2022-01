FUEL SHORTAGE :Concern as fuel prices go through the roof

Fuel pumps in various parts of western Uganda are running dry. This has sent prices of the product up across the country, with some places registering a record of 12,000 shillings for one litre of petrol while other fuel stations have been left without a drop of the precious stock. As JACKSON ONYANGO reports, the heavy traffic jam of trailers, including fuel tankers at the Kenya-Uganda border point of Malaba is a major factor.