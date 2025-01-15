Fort Portal's City status boosts tourism and development

In 2020, Fort Portal was designated a city and recognized as Uganda’s Tourism City due to its proximity to key attractions, including Kibale National Park, Semuliki National Park, Queen Elizabeth National Park, and over 30 crater lakes. The city’s tourism potential, along with sites like Sempaya Hot Springs, led the government to elevate Fort Portal's status in hopes of boosting the country’s tourism revenue. As DAVID BUKENYA reports, the move has spurred development, with numerous investors reviving stalled buildings and preparing for future growth.