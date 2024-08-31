Former criminals turned carpenters thrive under Emyooga program

On the busy streets of Kampala, where Northern Bypass once echoed with the fearsome clamor of criminals, a remarkable transformation is unfolding. The Emyooga program, a government initiative aimed at job creation and wealth creation, has been a beacon of hope for many who once tread the path of crime. Among those whose lives have been dramatically altered are Najib Bogere, Marin Sentambule, and several of their former accomplices, now thriving as carpenters.