Fighting terrorism: Police assures muslim leaders they are not the target

The Police in Kampala has reassured the Muslim community that they have no plan to attack them in their ongoing operation to control terrorism in the country. This follows concerns among the Muslim community that the police was planning to start raiding Madrasas, usually used to train youth in Islam, as well as arresting prominent Muslim leaders. The Director of Crime Intelligence AIGP Brig Christopher Ddamulira assured Muslims that the security were looking out for criminals and not Muslims. The meeting has been called by Kampala Minister Minsa Kabanda.