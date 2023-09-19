FDC Party leadership nominations underway for upcoming election

The nomination of candidates for the National Executive Committee positions starts in earnest today, with candidates returning nomination forms to the party's electoral commission. Candidates vying for lower NEC positions have until tomorrow to return their nomination forms. Those running for Management Committee positions such as party president, deputy president, secretary general, and national chairperson among others will return their nomination forms on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The election of NEC members is scheduled to take place on 6th October this year. #