Farmers aided to improve maize quality

The National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) is rolling out a campaign to distribute semi-automated maize mills to different farmers’ cooperatives across the county to ensure the quality of Uganda’s maize flour. In March last year, one of the largest exporters of Uganda’s maize Kenya, banned the importation of maize grain and flour from Uganda, citing high levels of aflatoxins, which make it unfit for human consumption.