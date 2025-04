Family seeks justice after teen daughter suffers botched abortion

In Katakwi District, a 64-year-old woman is crying out for justice after her daughter, who is in Primary Six, suffered complications following a botched abortion. The teenager was allegedly impregnated by an unidentified man. However, justice for the defilement and botched abortion remains elusive. The family claims that the police officers they approached told them they did not have the funds to pursue the case.