ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION: NEMA officials dicuss transforming plastics

The National Environmental Management Authority has met stakeholders to devise means of reducing plastic waste in Entebbe in a bid to conserve the environment. According to NEMA Executive Director Akankwasa Barirega, the recycling of plastics as alluded by manufacturers may not be the solution to the problem. The parties were meeting in Entebbe to discuss modalities of transforming plastics to other alternatives.