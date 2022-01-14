Entebbe leaders protest the delay in disbursing Emyooga funds

Local Leaders in Katabi Town Council have expressed dismay over delays in crediting their Emyooga Sacco, although the government had released the money. According to the leaders, 12 groups that formed the Sacco applied for the funds but haven't received the money. However, the Entebbe RDC Noah Njuki, says that the issue has reached his table and is being handled. The government set aside UGX 260 Billion to finance Emyooga Saccos, falling in various categories which include fishermen, Boda Boda riders, saloon operators and entrepreneurs among others.