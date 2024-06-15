Education Ministry urged to expand institutions

The Education Ministry has urged private proprietors to assist the government in the establishment of vocational institutions across the country. This follows an increase in the number of students applying for vocational studies yet the available institutions can’t accommodate these students. According to Roy Muwezi, a commissioner in the Education Ministry, more girls have actively engaged in vocational learning than before. This appeal came as Nakawa Vocational Institute participated in its selection exercise, for students joining to pursue diploma-level studies there.