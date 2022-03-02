EAST AFRICAN AIRLINE: EALA calls for merger of EAC states’ national carriers

Members of the East African Legislative Assembly have recommended that the national carriers of the six East African Community partner states be rebranded to reflect the East African Community. They are also calling for a merger of airlines to prevent competition among them and bring about economies of scale in the aviation industry in the region. The legislators, sitting in Arusha, Tanzania, were debating a report that assesses the civil aviation safety and security oversight agency, an institution of the EAC that is based in Entebbe