Dumped on road as an infant, now 23-year old man is struggling

In 2001, as a baby, Joseph Olo was wrapped in a polythene bag and abandoned along Kitante Road, in Kampala City. Passersby found him and he was eventually legally adopted. Now, at 23 years of age, Olo is suffering the consequences of having no connection to his biological parents, after the family of his adoptive mother has rejected him. His adoptive mother, a resident of Aton village, Alito Parish in Kole district, is sickly and frail. PATRICK SSENYONDO brings us this story of a man who is experiencing abandonment for the second time.