Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Learn from older generation who liberated Africa, ex-PM Rugunda tells youths
  • 2 National DPP ordered to avail raw data of CCTV footage, mobile phones in Katanga murder trial
  • 3 National Nawangwe rescinds suspension of three govt-sponsored students
  • 4 National Outrage after Gen Elwelu razes Teso's key cultural site
  • 5 National Kadaga, Busoga clerics clash over Nyege Nyege fete