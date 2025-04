Crown Beverages to recycle 40 tons of plastic waste monthly

Crown Beverages Uganda Ltd is set to recycle 40 tons of plastic bottles and polythene waste from Hoima City every month, in a bid to promote environmental conservation in the area. According to Rogers Anguzu, the Commercial Manager of Crown Beverages Uganda Ltd, the company will start by buying plastic bottles and polythene waste from city dwellers and later transport it to a recycling plant in Kampala to produce new bottles.