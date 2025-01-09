Council allocates Shs 22.6 billion for Kitoro-Nakiwogo roadworks

Entebbe Municipal Council has allocated 22.6 billion shillings for the construction of the 4.3 km Kitoro-Nakiwogo road, which will connect Entebbe to its outskirts. According to Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Rulinda, this road is essential for revenue collection. The project will link Entebbe to areas such as Kalangala, Buwaya, Bussi, Mpigi, and Nakiwogo, and it is awaiting the construction of a bridge, as promised by the Ministry of Works.