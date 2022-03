CONSERVING THE ENVIRONMENT: Women’s group makes environmentally friendly cookstove

Nyai women’s group in Maracha district have reasons to smile through the making and using of a cookstove which enables them to spare some time to attend to other household activities. Maculate Makossa, one of the cooking stove beneficiaries said making and using the product helps to preserve the environment because fewer trees are cut for firewood and so the rampant illegality of tree cutting is mitigated.