Concerns rise over missing child in Najjera

The community in Bulabira village in Najjera, Kira Municipality, has been gripped by a sense of unease for the last two weeks following the disappearance of eight-year-old Shanita Nabbagala. Initially, it was believed she had drowned in a drainage channel near the house where she was living but now, suspicion clouds the situation. Her mother, Phiona Namugenyi is troubled by the conflicting statements of those who initially claimed to have witnessed the drowning. With neither the child nor her body found, the family is urging the police to launch an investigation. Nobert Atukunda has the details in this story.