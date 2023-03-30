Civil society decries erosion of right to peaceful protest

On Tuesday, downtown Kampala's usually bustling atmosphere was interrupted by the sounds of cacophonous chanting. A group of people were marching, demanding justice for the people of Karamoja. They carried iron sheets, as they called upon the Central Government to look into the immense abuse of public resources by its officials as well as the government policies which have left many communities vulnerable to abuse. The Police descended upon the group and after a scuffle, more than 10 people were arrested on that fateful day. ANDREW KYAMAGERO spoke to Human Rights Defenders on the right to freedom of assembly and peaceful demonstration, which is guaranteed under Article 29 section (1) (d) of the Ugandan Constitution.