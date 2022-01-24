Church completes preparations for Archbishop Ssemogerere installation

Preparations at Lubaga Cathedral for the installation of Archbishop of Kampala Diocese, Paul Ssemogerere on Tuesday are in high gear. Ssemogerere replaces the late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, who passed away on April 3 last year. About 1,000 guests have been formally invited for the ceremony, which will begin with the handover of the bishop by the faithful of Kasana Luwero diocese at Lumansi river, the official boundary of Kampala Archdiocese team at 6:30am. Meanwhile to ensure smooth traffic flow, guidelines have been put in place. Though there will be normal traffic along Wakaliga road, there will be traffic disruptions in most routes leading to Lubaga Cathedral