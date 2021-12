Chinese are not taking over airport - Attorney General

The Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka has assured the country that Entebbe Airport is not in danger of being taken over by the Chinese Government. This follows claims that Uganda has failed to pay a 200 million US dollar loan from the Exim Bank of China for the expansion of the Airport. Kiwanuka says much as the loan agreement was signed in 2015, loan repayments are not expected until April 2022.