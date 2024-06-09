Challenges of maintaining hybrid vehicles

With the world steadily moving towards fossil-free vehicles in the form of hybrid cars and Electric Vehicles, local mechanical experts and car dealers worry that these present serious challenges to the developing world. The mechanics say the scarcity of spare parts is an immediate challenge that those purchasing hybrid cars are confronted with; as some of the repair equipment has to be obtained from outside the country. However, mechanical experts argue that the only alternative is the adoption of cars, cautioning that conventional cars will instead become expensive to maintain in the future.