CEREBRAL PALSY: Meet the woman who opened her heart to Akram

What do you do when someone abandons a physically and mentally handicapped child at your doorstep? Do you embrace the child as your own, or do you abandon the child at the nearest police station? In 2014, Sophie Nanjungu faced these tough questions. A social worker, and a daycare owner, who had previously looked after the underprivileged, Nanjungu decided to hold on to the child. The ensuing years have brought negative change to her life, but as she tells Gillian Nantume, the motherly instinct is something one cannot ignore, even with a child that is not your own.