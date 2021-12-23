Catholic Church speaks out against human rights violations

The Catholic Church has spoken out against violations of human rights and appealed to the parties responsible to respect life. Chairperson of the Uganda Episcopal Conference Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa who is also in charge of the Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese has also asked parents and guardians of teenage mothers not to abandon them but support and guide them in the difficult situation they're experiencing. This was in his end of year address at the Catholic Church Secretariat in Nsambya, Kampala.